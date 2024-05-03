Salle takes over as Central PPC

Salle takes over from PPC Laimo Asi, who has been moved to Jiwaka Province as the Police Station Commander for Banz.

The handover takeover ceremony was held at the Central Police headquarters in Port Moresby.

NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika, Acting NCD/Central Assistant Commissioner Peter Guinness, and members of the Central Police Command witnessed the event.

Central Rural Commander Inspector Kingsley Lau officially handed over the command in the absence of Asi. PPC Laimo Asi was unable to hand over the command as he is currently undergoing studies in England.

PPC Salle thanked the hierarchy for trusting him with this new role. Salle said the landscape and population of Central Province is bigger and will be challenging, but he has strategies to manage law and order in the province.

ACP Guinness in welcoming Salle, highlighted issues faced by police officers in Central Province including illegal roadblocks.

He said the unethical behavior of police officers in Central Province calls for a tougher disciplined Central police force.

“What I want to see the police officers in Central Province do is to improve on discipline,” he said.

Guinness urged Salle to make it his responsibility to visit the police stations in Central Province to ensure police officers are disciplined.