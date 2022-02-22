Duma responds to EMTV saga

Minister Duma said the decision to recruit, train, terminate or discipline EMTV employees are within the jurisdiction of the EMTV executive management. He made these remarks following a question raised by Loop PNG on whether the decision to suspend Dimara was a directive of the current government.



“EMTV is not a government department but a company owned by Media Niugini Limited, which is owned by Telikom Limited,” responded the Minister. “Every employee in any organisation can be either suspended or terminated under that organisation’s internal processes. No one is indispensable. “The Government is a responsible government and it is not in the business of going down so low and bypassing the corporate structures of two different companies and interfering in management matters.”



The suspension of Dimara follows a story aired by the TV company that allegedly promoted the good work of Australian convict, Jamie Pang, in the community. In a press conference yesterday, the PNG Trade Union Congress expressed concern that bad politics is interfering and controlling media freedom in Papua New Guinea.



“The Acting EMTV CEO, Lesieli Vete, chose to promote the violation of media freedom over the welfare of her staff. In doing so, she is a party to the breach of citizens’ constitutional right and deserves to be sacked,” said PNGTUC Acting General Secretary, Anton Sekum. “Our call is to the Prime Minister and Chairman of Telikom board to bring sense into the whole affair by ensuring Sincha Dimara and her crew are reinstated to their jobs without loss of entitlement, sooner than later.”



Minister Duma however, said he could not comment on the employment status of the 19 staff who walked off their jobs on Thursday, 17th February, in protest over Dimara’s suspension.



The 19 staff claim they walked off their jobs because of issues that relate to overall intimidation, after Dimara was suspended.



Since the 17th, the EMTV staff from Port Moresby have been barred from entering the office building and have been locked out of their office emails.



Attempts have also been made to prevent Lae, Madang and Mt. Hagen staff from entering their offices.