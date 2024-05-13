EDAI-SME partnership for economic growth

They aimed to introduce a community business model to boost local trade, focusing on agricultural products as an alternative to relying on imports.

The partnership recognized the importance of SMEs for economic growth and aimed to bridge the gap between the government and the SME sector by monitoring the progress of SMEs and identifying areas where they needed further support.

The partnership saw the potential for local entrepreneurship in communities surrounding Edai Town and aimed to help SMEs succeed by supporting them in a conducive environment that avoided intense urban competition.

To promote local commerce, the HIRI Koiari District Authority SME Working Group organized weekend markets, culminating in the Hiri Koiari Trade and Cultural Show. Edai Town hosted the inaugural EDAI Weekend Market, showcasing a blend of traditional and modern products, with a focus on agricultural revitalization and ICT-driven entrepreneurship.

The partnership emphasized the development of small cottage industries, ranging from food production and processing to hospitality and tourism, and provided financial support to viable startups, further boosting the economic agenda of the region.

The partnership was a pivotal step towards realizing Edai Town's vision of a modern, self-sustaining township that offered safety and tranquility to homeowners and investors away from the city's chaos. Edai Town had become a vibrant community, with uninterrupted utilities and essential services. The upcoming launch of Westside Estate promised affordable housing solutions, further cementing Edai Town's status as a residential haven.

Plans for industrial and commercial development, including a light industrial estate, underscored the township's evolution into a multifaceted economic hub.