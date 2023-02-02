ABG Chief Secretary outlines projects

Himata said 2023 was the year of ratification and the governments of Papua New Guinea and Bougainville would continue to have diplomatic talks and meetings on the agreement of when the ratification will take place.
Himata said the focus areas for 2023 are improving law and order services, ratification, revenue and income generation and infrastructure development.
He outlined that the administration was working on improving law and order services by creating policies and legislations that will support police officers and increase recruitment.
Furthermore, a fire service operator would be operating in the region due to the many reports of arson cases that have affected a lot of business houses last year, while the influx of the travelers into Bougainville will be controlled.
Projects highlighted for 2023 are:
- A refinery plant is set to open in the second quarter of this year
- Water bottling production by midyear
- Airline business – investment in Bougainville’s own airline service
- Bana Special Economic Zone project’s investment to increase
- Panguna mine and landowners agreement – shareholder agreement certificate
- Manetai limestone development
- Chocolate factory – commencing the process of setting up the chocolate factory
- Increase of fisheries revenues
- Improve tax collection fees
- Motor vehicle licensing and fees
- Promote carbon trade to reduce logging activities
- Implement tourism act
- Regulate cash crop commodities exported from Bougainville
- Improve bilateral trade and relations with nearby countries
- Implement hydroelectricity projects at Panguna and Wakunai
- Implement solar power project at West Coast
- Registration of a locally owned power company
- Increase VSAT installation for Atolls
- Increase radio frequency for NBC through Bougainville
- Improve Arawa Hospital and Buin Hospital
- Buka-Arawa highway maintenance
- Road construction from Pitolo to Kesa, and
- Construction of Bana to Buin bridge
Himata said the National Government has approved a K600 million budget for ABG.