ABG Chief Secretary outlines projects

Himata said 2023 was the year of ratification and the governments of Papua New Guinea and Bougainville would continue to have diplomatic talks and meetings on the agreement of when the ratification will take place.

Himata said the focus areas for 2023 are improving law and order services, ratification, revenue and income generation and infrastructure development.

He outlined that the administration was working on improving law and order services by creating policies and legislations that will support police officers and increase recruitment.

Furthermore, a fire service operator would be operating in the region due to the many reports of arson cases that have affected a lot of business houses last year, while the influx of the travelers into Bougainville will be controlled.

Projects highlighted for 2023 are:

A refinery plant is set to open in the second quarter of this year

Water bottling production by midyear

Airline business – investment in Bougainville’s own airline service

Bana Special Economic Zone project’s investment to increase

Panguna mine and landowners agreement – shareholder agreement certificate

Manetai limestone development

Chocolate factory – commencing the process of setting up the chocolate factory

Increase of fisheries revenues

Improve tax collection fees

Motor vehicle licensing and fees

Promote carbon trade to reduce logging activities

Implement tourism act

Regulate cash crop commodities exported from Bougainville

Improve bilateral trade and relations with nearby countries

Implement hydroelectricity projects at Panguna and Wakunai

Implement solar power project at West Coast

Registration of a locally owned power company

Increase VSAT installation for Atolls

Increase radio frequency for NBC through Bougainville

Improve Arawa Hospital and Buin Hospital

Buka-Arawa highway maintenance

Road construction from Pitolo to Kesa, and

Construction of Bana to Buin bridge

Himata said the National Government has approved a K600 million budget for ABG.