509 recruits to begin intensive training

From a pool of 13,039 applicants for the 2023 recruitment, Commissioner Manning announced that 443 regular recruits and 66 cadets have been chosen.

Addressing the recruits and cadets at the Bomana Centre of Excellence in the National Capital District, Commissioner Manning stated that the training duration would be nine months for recruits and three years for cadets.

The commencement of training was marked by an address to the first batch of 222 police cadets and recruits.

Standing alongside Commissioner Manning were Deputy Commissioner Administration Joanne Clarkson, Deputy Commissioner Regional Operations, Dr. Philip Mitna, and acting Deputy Commissioner Specialist Operations Donald Yamasombi.

The training schedule was outlined by Commissioner Manning, with officer cadet training set to begin in September and the second batch of regular recruits commencing training in three months.

Acknowledging the challenges of the recruitment process, Commissioner Manning congratulated the selected candidates. He emphasized the critical role of both intellectual capacity and attitude throughout the training period.

He assured candidates that their commitment to training and desire to serve the nation were key factors in their success.

Commending the government's commitment to the law-and-order sector, Commissioner Manning expressed gratitude towards the Marape-Rosso government for its continuous support in enhancing the police force's capabilities.

Commissioner Manning also disclosed future plans, revealing that recruitment and training would occur annually until the goal of ten thousand officers is reached.

Deputy Commissioner of Administration, Joanne Clarkson emphasized the need for more policewomen within the Constabulary. She encouraged the 61 female recruits to take their training earnestly and contribute to addressing the gender imbalance in the force.

Ms. Clarkson also highlighted the substantial improvements in infrastructure at the Bomana Centre of Excellence, praising the recruits for being the first beneficiaries of these upgraded facilities.