20 public servants inducted

The induction was facilitated by DPM in Port Moresby.

Twenty staff from DICT and DPM took the oath before the ICT department’s principal legal counsel before receiving their certificates.

The induction is part of the ICT department’s efforts to build a safe, secure and productive digital economy.

The department believes this starts with getting people’s mindset and organisational culture right.

“The induction workshop is part of the ongoing practice by the DICT to build the capacity of its staff to drive the digital transformation process across the country,” said the department.

The four-day workshop saw the inductees study and understand the legislation and policies that guide public servants, specifically the Public Finance Management Act, Public Service (Management) Act, Public Service General Orders as well as their roles as public servants.

The digital transformation agenda, driven by the DICT, is less about technology and more about the reform and a shift in culture.

It is more towards coordination and collaboration, and based on the core values of responsibility, accountability, honesty, respect, wisdom and integrity.