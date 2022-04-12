Induction for ICT dept

Starting yesterday, the staff were introduced to legislation and policies that guide the public servants, specifically the Public Finance Management Act, Public Service Management Act and General Orders.

Deputy secretary of policy and emerging technology, Flierl Shongol, while opening the workshop yesterday, encouraged the participants to take the induction seriously and learn as much as they can.

“When you first get into an organisation, you must understand the culture, policy, and the rules and the procedures that govern the organisation,” he stated.

“For us in the public service, the Department of Personnel Management is the lead agency that promotes the culture, the processes, the rules and the procedures of the government.

“The induction will help you understand all of the above in order for us all to work effectively within the government system.

“Once you graduate and get your certificate, then you are recognised as a public servant,” Shongol stated.

On behalf of Secretary Steven Matainaho, Shongol thanked the Department of Personnel Management and its senior officers for conducting the induction.