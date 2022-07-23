Rigo Update Day 2

After Count 4 for the Open seat (Rigo District) leads with the candidate:
- Vikki Mossine (Future of PNG Party) 997 votes
- Turai Elemi from (National Alliance Party) with 762 votes
- Fred Silona (PNC) – 429 polling votes
- Ano Pala from (Pangu Pati) – 423 votes
- Kila Sibona Kila (Independent) – 368 votes
Meanwhile, Abau district is now on count 6, leading is:
- Honda Gila (Independent) – 1,619 votes
- Puka Temu (Our Development Party) – 1,455 votes
- Kilroy Koirobete Genia (United Labour Party) – 576 votes
- Kelly Onne (Independent) 182 votes
- Evele Kala (Pangu Pati) –128 votes