 

Rigo Update Day 2

BY: Jasmine Iru
11:38, July 23, 2022
Rigo District is into second day of counting at the Bomana Police College. The counting officials began on Thursday and finished off on Friday.

After Count 4 for the Open seat (Rigo District) leads with the candidate:

  1. Vikki Mossine (Future of PNG Party) 997 votes
  2. Turai Elemi from (National Alliance Party) with 762 votes
  3. Fred Silona (PNC) – 429 polling votes
  4. Ano Pala from (Pangu Pati) – 423 votes
  5. Kila Sibona Kila (Independent) – 368 votes

Meanwhile, Abau district is now on count 6, leading is:

  1. Honda Gila (Independent) – 1,619 votes 
  2. Puka Temu (Our Development Party) – 1,455 votes
  3. Kilroy Koirobete Genia (United Labour Party) – 576 votes
  4. Kelly Onne (Independent) 182 votes
  5. Evele Kala (Pangu Pati) –128 votes
