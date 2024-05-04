Central Province Council of Women established

“Through the great work that we have done, we now see the achievements of women through the work that you do in the space of women in this country.

“I like to commend Central Province for being the first of many to formally establish the Central Province Council of Women, as we are so grateful and delighted to witness this swearing in ceremony today,” said Minister.

Governor of Central Province, Rufina Peter acknowledged the Department for Community Development and Religion for the work in the space of inclusivity.

“I am very happy to hear that Central Province Council of Women is the first to formally be established as the executive Provincial Council of Women.

“Women must have a structure that is able to address the issues of women right at the ward level, and so the council of women structure is the structure that exist for that reason.”

She presented a K200, 000.00 cheque to the new executives to kick- start work on the provincial council of women.

The National Council of Women has endorsed 12 Provincial Council of Women and Central is the first to be officially recognized while the other 11 are yet to elect executives and have their councils running.