New eco-lodge on Woodlark Island

The Bay Breeze Bungalow was opened by the Member for Samarai-Murua District and Minister for Tourism Art and Culture, Isi Henry Leonard, during his recent visit to Guasopa Station.

In his remarks, Minister Leonard pointed out the importance of safeguarding the environment so that ecotourism can be developed in the rural areas.

He encouraged the people of Woodlark to learn from the concept of the eco-lodge and tourism, adding that his ministry will continue to support those locals who are serious about engaging in tourism activities.

Leonard emphasized that in his time as member and minister, he wants to make Samarai-Murua the hub of tourism.

Minister Leonard encouraged his people to take heed of tourism initiatives and develop the concepts in their respective areas.

“Source a place that you know our tourists will want to come and see, whether it be a small place where you can swim, a small river or a hill where you can go and visit.

“I went to Vanuatu, and they are promoting tourism, it’s not using something else, they are using the natural environment, a small bay, a small beach, an area, where they build into, develop and promote and tourists just enjoy.

“Do a concept, product and package, we are here to help develop it,” Minister Leonard said.

The six-bedroom eco-lodge is owned by local islander, Raka Aledi and family. The lodge housed its first guests that included government officials from Investment Promotion Authority, Office of Climate Change Development Authority and the Tourism Promotion Authority who had traveled to Woodlark Island with the member.

Aledi thanked Minister Leonard for officially opening the bungalow and for the continuous support to help develop and improve the facility.

Minister Leonard when opening the facility, thanked Prime Minister James Marape and deputy Prime Minister John Rosso for having the confidence in the people of Samarai-Murua through his appointment as the Minister for Tourism, Art and Culture.

Leonard is determined to work smarter and harder to help develop and improve the tourism industry in his district and the country as a whole.