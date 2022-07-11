Pomio ballot boxes arrive in Kokopo

Election Manager Joab Voivoi said the boxes were unloaded by police from the Francis Agwi patrol boat and then transported and locked up at the Kokopo Police station.

All provincial seat ballot containers were then labeled by the Election Manager and witnessed by scrutineers at the Kokopo Police station.

Container 1 - for storage of Gazelle & Kokopo Provincial ballot boxes.

Container 2 - for storage of Pomio & Rabaul ballot boxes.

Container 3 - for storage of Kokopo Open ballot boxes.

Meanwhile counting for the Pomio Open seat is at the West Mamusi Council Chamber while the Provincial seat counting venue is at Bishop hall Vunapope.

For the Kokopo Open seat ,counting commenced today at the Vunapope Catholic diocese. A total of 27 boxes in total will be counted.

Counting for Rabaul District is held at the Malaguna Technical Secondary School while the Gazelle Open counting takes place at the Gaulim Teachers College.