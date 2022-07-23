NTI Quality Checks Almost Complete

Team Namatanai completed the quality checks of the Konoagil LLG late last night, which leaves the final seven boxes of NTI LLG to be checked today.

Update for Namatanai counting

As of 6.30pm, QC for Tanir was completed

Sentral Niu Ailan - Box 76-89, total of 14 boxes – DONE

Matalai LLG - Box 61-63, total of 3 boxes – DONE

Nimamar LLG - Box 71-75, total of 5 boxes – DONE

Tanir LLG. - Box 90-95, total of 5 boxes – DONE

Konoagil LLG - Box 55-60, total of 6 boxes – DONE

Namatanai LLG - Box 64-70, total of 7 boxes – PENDING

It is hoped that the seven ballot boxes will be completed today and all figures will be aggregated to determine whether to go into elimination or for a declaration to be made.

Namatanai progressive tally: