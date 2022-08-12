Lupari eliminated

Acting Returning officer Dickson Toru said Independent candidate Issac Lupari was eliminated from the race. Only the top three remain.

After exclusion 23, the top three candidates are Lohia Boe Samuel, Joe Tonde and Dr. Thaddeus Kambanei.

After the distribution of Lupari’s ballot papers, Boe Samuel received 923 votes. His total was at 20, 080 votes.

Tonde collected 750 votes bringing his total to 14, 481 votes, and PNC candidate Dr. Thaddeus Kambanei received 1,288 votes, bringing his tally to 10,491 votes.

“Dr. Thaddeus Kambanei is the decider for the (top) two candidates,” said Toru.

The absolute majority stands at 26, 748 votes.