Don’t Trust Website: Malaifeope

Central Province Election Manager, Peter Malaifeope, said that he heard a media organization reporting wrong progressive results for Central provincial seat.

“The figures that they were broadcasted was twice the number that we posted at the counting venue. So I called all my Data Processing Officers and Coordinator as to why this was happening. They said the information was taken directly from the Electoral Commission Website,” he said.

Mr Malaifeope said the EC website is outdated and those needing updates on the counting must not depend on the website, as it will only mislead the public.

He stated that any information regarding the progressive tally must be taken from the counting areas.

“We decided to inform the EC headquarters to check and update their website.

The Central provincial seat is progressing with quality checks from various districts and was on count 63 midday today.