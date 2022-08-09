Andapanga maintains lead in MNE counting

After elimination 50, Alfred Baliawe Andapanga was leading the Top 5 candidates, with 11, 215 votes. inclumbent MP John Kaupa was runnign second with 10, 562 votes.

ALFRED B. ANDAPANGA – 11, 215 JOHN KAUPA – 10, 562 PETER DOMINIC – 7, 128 LABI AMAIU – 6, 491 DICKSON SAMAI – 6, 156

More updates to follow once 51st exclusion is completed.

After count number 393 of 499, Powes Parkop maintains lead with 33, 927 in the NCD Regional Seat race. Independent candidate Andy Bawa recorded 25, 537 votes. The votes a result from 24 ballot boxes from ward 8 in Moresby North West.

Below are the Top 5 candidates from the tally at 8am today.

POWES PARKOP – Social Democratic Party – 33, 927 ANDY BAWA – Independent – 25, 537 WARI VELE – People’s Labour Party – 20, 906 MICHAEL KANDIU – Melanesian Alliance – 17, 047

More to come...