 

Andapanga maintains lead in MNE counting

BY: Loop Author
16:52, August 9, 2022
170 reads

Moresby North East counting completed the 50th exclusion at 6.40am today 9th of August.

After elimination 50, Alfred Baliawe Andapanga was leading the Top 5 candidates, with  11, 215 votes. inclumbent MP John Kaupa was runnign second with 10, 562 votes.

  1. ALFRED B. ANDAPANGA – 11, 215
  2. JOHN KAUPA – 10, 562
  3. PETER DOMINIC – 7, 128
  4. LABI AMAIU – 6, 491
  5. DICKSON SAMAI – 6, 156

More updates to follow once 51st exclusion is completed.

After count number 393 of 499, Powes Parkop maintains lead with 33, 927 in the NCD Regional Seat race.  Independent candidate Andy Bawa recorded 25, 537 votes. The votes a result from 24 ballot boxes from ward 8 in Moresby North West.

Below are the Top 5 candidates from the tally at 8am today.

  1. POWES PARKOP – Social Democratic Party – 33, 927
  2. ANDY BAWA – Independent – 25, 537
  3. WARI VELE – People’s Labour Party – 20, 906
  4. MICHAEL KANDIU – Melanesian Alliance – 17, 047

More to come...

Tags: 
Moresby Nort-east
Counting Period
Exclusions
Port Moresby
National Capital District (NCD)
2022 National General Elections
