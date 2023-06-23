Support for Lae Community College

The items were presented by the Lae-based Niugini Good Samaritan Foundation, a non-profit organisation that builds partnerships with other groups to address development issues.

Handing over the materials today was its president, Nera Kame, who outlined the low literacy rate in the country due to inaccessibility and lack of resources.

“We are basically supporting the education sector with the supply of books and other educational materials that can enhance the level of literacy in schools across Papua New Guinea,” said Kame.

“We have a shipment of donations from the Project YUMI team in Brisbane that we presented to the Lae Community College. The materials are: 25 desks, 30 chairs, one whiteboard, one bookshelf, one teacher’s desk, one wheelchair, 38 cartons of secondary textbooks, 11 cartons of teacher’s resource guide and we have a number of things that are still in the pipeline.”

In Lae district, the community college is the first institution that the NGO has reached out to while it had established a partnership with the Huon Gulf district since 2022, and had supported 22 schools there.

“Most of the schools that we have visited, we encourage the staff and students to take good care of the materials that we supply because they are of quality and are donated. Take good care of them, most preferably in a library setting.”