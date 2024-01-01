Message of hope and change

He is encouraging a spirit of hope and positivity, emphasizing the need for collective commitment to a peaceful and thriving province and nation.

Governor Muthuvel calls for unity in breaking free from the chains of violence, urging citizens to embrace change. In 2024, he envisions a society where the youth play a pivotal role in fostering a positive attitude, paving the way for a brighter future.

The governor's message emphasizes the importance of nurturing a culture of respect, understanding, and empathy. He advocates for conflict resolution through dialogue and compassion, celebrating the strength found in the diversity of the community.

“As the new year unfolds, the call is to stand united in the shared vision of a peaceful and harmonious society.

A special plea is directed towards the youth, urging them to be champions of change, rejecting violence, and embracing a mindset of growth and resilience.”

Governor Muthuvel believes in the power of their dreams, encouraging them to let positivity drive them towards their aspirations, recognizing their role as leaders shaping the destiny of the nation.

He envisions a society where every individual is respected, and every voice is heard. As we welcome 2024, the call is to embrace the opportunity to create a brighter, more peaceful future for generations to come.