ICT as a developmental tool

The East New Britain Provincial Government is embracing ICT through its ICT Action Plan that was launched on Thursday, July 20th, in Kokopo by Governor Michael Marum.

Speaking at the launch, ENB Acting Provincial Administrator, Levi Mano, said ICT is now a work culture.

“ICT is the fundamental mechanism of profitability for companies and the effectiveness and efficiency for the public service, as well as other organisations.”

Mano said the significance of the ICT Action Plan document presented by the children to the Governor showed that it is a homegrown plan that carries the wishes of its people to their political leader.

“The document has been endorsed by the Provincial Executive Council and it's up to us, the members of the ENBPA, to implement it, with guidance from the Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT).

“It's for us to embrace it and move to the next level, so that people can feel the impact of government services.”

The acting PA further assured the team from the ICT Department, who concluded a three-day regional workshop last week, that the ENBPA and its government will continue the relationship with the department.