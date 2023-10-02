Fast track of digital services

Minister for Information and Communication Technology, Timothy Masiu, is emphasizing that the country to break away from long-awaited service delivery that takes several years.

He was referring to the partnership between NICTA and a local entrepreneur called Gabaspot Digital Hub set up in Gabagaba village in Central Province that took three years to launch.

“We need to move and we need to intensify. I don’t want to hear any more of a facility that’s taking three years to build in a village. Let’s cut off all the three years and make it in six months.

“If the world is moving technologically, then we are left behind and that is not our mandate. The UAS Policy guides us with the guiding framework and we must evolve it to embrace the rollout of the Smart Village concept across our nation,” said Masiu.