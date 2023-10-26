Pacific Games supporting merchandise launched

The launching was held at Jack’s of PNG, Waigani Central retail outlet, on October 25, 2023, ahead of the Pacific Games which is 24 days away.

The supporting merchandise contributes to the advancement of sports in Papua New Guinea. By wearing the merchandise, not only do the supporters spread awareness of Team PNG participating at the 2023 Pacific Games, but also foster a sense of unity and pride for the national team.

In-country director for Jack’s of PNG, Catherine Tawali in her remarks said: “Our athletes draw strength and motivation from knowing that they have a passionate and dedicated fan base backing them all the way.”

With the support from the fans in their uniform, it will help motivate the athletes to do well in the events and produce good results for the country.

PNG Olympic Committee board member, Michael Henao on behalf of Team PNG and the PNG Olympic Committee thanked the partner, Jack’s of PNG, for its support and partnership in delivering the 2023 Pacific Games Support Merchandise.

Henao said athletes cannot be strong by themselves but need one another in times like this to be much stronger.

The PNGOC together with Jack’s of PNG encourages everyone to get behind PNG athletes who will be participating at the 2023 Pacific Games pursuing sporting excellence.

The 2023 Pacific games will be hosted in Honiara, Solomon Islands from November 19 – December 2nd.