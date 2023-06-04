Manning updates Paraka’s investigation

The update is following the recent decision by the National Court on the matter, and the ongoing investigations into other individuals involved in the corrupt dealings and efforts to recover misappropriated funds.

“The initial charges of alleged fraud against Mr Paraka were laid in 2013, which were dismissed by the National Court with the ruling citing an abuse of process by the State in failing to provide proof of an illegal transaction,” Mr Manning noted.

“Then again in 2018 similar charges were brought against Mr Paraka which were also dismissed.

“However, following 10 years of a lengthy court battle by the State against Mr Paraka, the National Court, on 29th of May 2023, convicted Mr Paraka of misappropriating over 162 million Kina in public funds.

“This National Court decision now warrants and gives rise to other related matters of fraud, money laundering and misappropriation that are the subject of ongoing investigations.

“The National Court has now ruled that there has been a treacherous and corrupt scheme to misappropriate public funds for personal use.

“The Paraka case attracted significant national interest due to the huge amounts of public money involved in these corrupt dealings.

“Further, the way and manner in which these funds were syphoned through the Department of Finance to various law firms, who would then transfer this money to Mr Paraka himself, has been the subject of public outrage.

“The National Court decision is a matter of significant public concern, and the people of our country demand that Mr Paraka, and all those involved in this corruption saga, are fully investigated and prosecuted.

“Concerned citizens and officials have raised serious concerns and want justice to be served, and the recovery of this public money that should have been used for essential services such as healthcare and education.”

Mr Manning said the Paraka case has been a long saga and has been the subject of ongoing investigation to bring corrupt parties to face justice and the process is by no means complete.

“As the Commissioner of Police, I take this opportunity and honour to thank those involved tirelessly in the pursuit of justice.

“This includes the Prime Minister, the Public Prosecutor’s office, the Department of Justice and Attorney General, the Solicitor General, and members of the Fraud Squad.

“I thank you one and all for your contribution one way or another in successfully assisting the State prosecution.

“On behalf of the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary, responsible for investigation, maintenance of peace, law and order and upholding of the Constitution and laws, I assure the country that this is not the end of this investigation and further prosecutions will follow.

“The RPNGC will do all things legally mandated and required in order to pursue, investigate, charge and arrest those involved, and to recoup all money lost in these illegal deals.

“The actions of corrupt individuals involved in this matter have caused terrible suffering to the economy of the Independent State of Papua New Guinea, and welfare of our people,” Mr Manning said.