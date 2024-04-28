Samarai Murua's Fee Scheme Spurs Success

Luluata’s education, funded by the Samarai Murua District’s school fee scheme, culminated this week as he boasted an impressive 3.8 GPA.

The scheme, championed by Hon. Isi Henry Leonard, the local Member and Minister for Tourism, Art, and Culture, covered annual school fees which amounted to K24,000.00 for each of the past three years.

Luluata, expressing gratitude for the support, stated, "Without their help, completing my studies would have been impossible."

Since its inception in 2017, the fee scheme has supported numerous students from the district, emphasizing education as a priority. “It is essential to educate and equip our human resources,” Leonard remarked, asserting his commitment to continue the scheme.

Luluata's graduation ceremony, attended by family and district representatives, marked a significant milestone for the community-led initiative. Minister Leonard encouraged the new graduate to contribute back to the district, highlighting the broader benefits of the educational investment.

The success of the Samarai Murua school fee scheme promises ongoing support for future students, underscoring the district’s dedication to fostering academic achievements and providing opportunities for its youth.