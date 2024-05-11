Parent takes school to court

The parent filed a human rights case against the school to have her child re-instated after she was expelled due to a disciplinary matter.

The parent said because she is just a parent and does not have the authority to reinstate her child nor find another school that is willing enough to take her child, she decided to seek relief at the court.

The Deputy Principal of Marianville Secondary in response said every institution has established administrative and disciplinary procedures in place to deal with students.

She claimed that the process of discipline was yet to be completed by the school, however the parent took the matter quickly to court.

She said the school was served the court documents on Thursday 9th May and requested time to seek legal advice.

Waigani National Court Judge, Justice David Cannings granted the application by the Deputy Principal and adjourned the matter to Tuesday 21st May.

He said he could not decide on the matter because there are two sides to consider.

“This is a sensitive disciplinary matter, there are different sides of the story, the school administration will have their side and the parents will have their side and I have to take those sides, I cannot on short matters make a decision,” Cannings said.

Cannings told the the deputy principal to file their submission before Friday, May 17th, 2024 if they wish to.