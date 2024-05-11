PM Marape to present report to parliament

This report, scheduled for presentation to Parliament on May 30, 2024, will outline the progress made since his tenure began on May 30, 2019.

Reflecting on his government's tenure, Prime Minister Marape highlighted the initial challenges faced upon taking office.

“When I assumed the role of Prime Minister, our nation was grappling with numerous critical issues. “These included a frail economy overly reliant on extractive industries, poor macroeconomic fundamentals unable to sustain growth, a dysfunctional public service, and misalignment between national, provincial, and district development authorities with respect to the national development plan. “Additionally, unresolved final political and economic issues in Bougainville, along with widespread lawlessness and corruption, posed significant hurdles.

“These were some of the formidable challenges we inherited and have diligently worked to address over the past five years.”

On May 30, Prime Minister Marape will provide a detailed account to Parliament on the government’s actions and strategies over the past five years and discuss future directions for national progress.

"The country is greater than any individual like me and every citizen deserves to know the outcomes of our efforts through this scorecard," he concluded.