Bandi ready for the forwards battle

Hunters prop, Koso Bandi, will run off the bench in the match, and is already anticipating a tough encounter against the visiting Pride.

The Northern Pride is currently sitting atop the QRL Hostplus Cup Competition points ladder with an impressive five wins, two loses and a draw and looks to snatch another win to their name when they take on the Hunters later today.

The barnstorming SP Hunters Prop Forward, Koso Bandi, is confident the Hunters are ready for the contest. He said their massive 52 – 16 win over Townville Blackhawks last weekend is enough motivation for them to bag another win at home.

“It was a great win last weekend. It motivates the team ahead of this weekend’s match and we are looking forward to it. We picked out our mistakes and effort areas and looking forward for the game.”

The former Gurias prop still has a lot to improve in his game to match up with the Pride’s forward pack. One thing he wants to do in this match is to hit and stick in his defense and apply pressure at the opposition.

“I am prepared for the contest. I just need to hit and stick in my defense, more on lines speed and put pressure on my opposition,” said Bandi.

The Hunters interchange prop forward said with their coach, Paul Aiton emphasising on the team’s defense particularly up the middle third, the team will be working on their defense in the remaining days leading up to the game day.

“Our Coach has placed emphasis on our middle defense. He wanted us to tighten up out middle defense. In the remaining day before the game, we will work on it.”

The former Agmark Gurias Prop expressed a little bit of satisfaction with the progress of the forwards department up the middle third. He said they were able to communicate well in the middle and it worked for them – something they had not done in the previous eight matches.

“Especially in the middle defense, we didn’t communicate enough in our previous matches but last weekend, we communicated well amongst ourselves and also with our halves and it made our job in middle a lot easier.”

Bandi was one of the better performers alongside Jamei Mavoko, Wallen Tau-Loi, and Alex Max last weekend. He is confident the Hunters will have a good one today.