Kavieng man killed by intruders

The deceased was in his yard, located at Pawa House Settlement, with a family member and an Anitua Security guard when around 10 suspects jumped over his fence between 1.20am and 2am.

Kavieng police reported that the intruders overpowered the guard and ordered him to lie face down on the ground, and shot the deceased.

When he crumpled to the ground, the suspects abandoned their plan and fled.

“About 4 minutes later, the Anitua backup vehicle arrived at the scene and took him to the hospital,” said Kavieng police.

“The matter was reported to police at 4am.”

A combined operation was conducted by police and private security firms, which resulted in the arrest of six suspects.

Their accomplices are still at large, with investigation underway.