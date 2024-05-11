Lae UOT on course to accreditation

Unitech co-hosted the inaugural PNG Domain Name System (DNS) Forum this week in Port Moresby. Dr. Renagi said the reason for this was due to its focus on ensuring technological advancements are translated to impact the lives of the people.

He says the university is now working to build infrastructure and its curriculum to International standards.

“Unitech has made a lot of advancements in accrediting our engineering programs to Australian standards.”

Unitech began their accreditation process five years ago. In September this year, Engineers from Australia will visit the university, assess the progress and decide whether or not to give Unitech full accreditation.

“We are on course and I look forward to the accreditation. Our engineering degrees will be of Australian standard and that gives us the opportunity to enter into the Asian market and build up our capacity in entrepreneurship like how Australians are doing.

“That in itself is also impressing upon the other departments to benchmark their courses to international standards as well and the drive is on. This university is on for quality graduates, because of this drive our partners are recognizing the efforts of the university and recently we have been partnering with the University of New South Wales (NSW),” said Vice Chancellor, Dr. Renagi.

Unitech continues its strategy to provide effortless access to internet and information for learning for staff and students of the university.

“So, I am very prepared to build the curriculum within the university, to provide training, build capacity within the industry, manage ICT and build innovative systems that will streamline the processes and etc. I am also prepared to invest in the university infrastructure to support training, learning and allow my researchers to conduct research related to industry and solving their problems.”