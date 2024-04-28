Graduation Celebration Marks 25-Year Partnership

The event, which marked the fourth consecutive graduation ceremony, served as a testament to the dedication and perseverance of the students throughout their academic journey.

The occasion was graced by a distinguished lineup of guests, including His Excellency Shri Inbasekar Sundaramurthi, the Indian High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, and Ambassador Ivan Pomaleu, Chief Secretary to the Government. Their keynote speeches resonated with wisdom and inspiration, instilling in the graduates a sense of purpose and determination as they embarked on the next phase of their lives.

The ceremony further featured addresses from eminent academic leaders such as Prof. Jon Hill, Executive Dean of the Faculty of Science and Engineering at Southern Cross University, Amb. Gabriel Pepson, Chancellor of IBS University, and Prof. Ramachandran Arunachalam, Vice Chancellor of IBS University. Their words of commendation underscored the remarkable achievements of the graduating students, ranging from academic excellence to transformative community service initiatives.

A poignant highlight of the event was the recognition of the enduring partnership between IBS University and Southern Cross University, spanning an impressive 25 years. This milestone served as a reminder of the shared commitment to fostering innovation, excellence, and societal impact in higher education.

As the ceremony drew to a close, it symbolized not only the culmination of years of hard work and dedication but also the beginning of a new chapter filled with boundless opportunities and challenges.

The graduates, supported by the unwavering dedication of the faculty and administrative staff, emerged as torchbearers of change, poised to make meaningful contributions to their communities and beyond.

In essence, the fourth graduation ceremony at Mt. Eriama campus was a joyous celebration of academic excellence, leadership, and collaboration, encapsulating the collective spirit of IBS University and Southern Cross University in shaping a brighter future for future generations.