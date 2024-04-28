Pledging close collaboration

In a landmark bilateral meeting, Minister Masiu met recently with the Minister for Communication and Informatics of Indonesia, Budi Arie Setiadi and his delegation concluded with a mutual commitment to deepen “neighbourhood” cooperation in information and communications technology (ICT).

The meeting was for digital advancement and saw the exchange of ideas, initiatives, and proposals aimed at fostering collaboration and mutual growth in the digital sphere.

Minister for Communication and Informatics of Indonesia, Budi Arie Setiadi, spoke about the transformative impact of Digital Government on economic growth.

Setiadi stressed on the importance of partnering with neighbouring countries, positioning Indonesia and Papua New Guinea as potential partners in advancing inclusivity amid the digital revolution.

Minister Masiu highlighted the existing bilateral frameworks, PNG Government’s key policy interventions and deliverables for digital transformation, and PNG’s regional approach to digital transformation

He shared that PNG’s collaboration with Indonesia is essential for border management issues and radiofrequency coordination. Minister Masiu proposed the signing of an MoU on radio frequency management to facilitate ongoing collaboration.

Furthermore, Masiu spoke of the activation of an undersea cable connecting Vanimo in PNG to Jayapura in Indonesia, emphasizing its potential to enhance trade and business between the two countries, and sought Indonesia’s assistance in resolving operational issues related to the cable system.

Masiu discussed challenges and sought support from Indonesia in upgrading PNG’s broadcasting infrastructure, particularly in infrastructure and capacity building.

Vice Minister of Communication and Informatics of Indonesia, Nezar Patria, acknowledged the initiatives and pledged Indonesia’s commitment to exploring cooperation with PNG.

Patria assured that Indonesia would closely consider PNG’s proposals and collaborate on addressing issues such as border frequency interference.

Masiu presented a draft MoU to Minister Setiadi for his deliberation, and extended and invitation to his Indonesian counterpart to visit PNG, and to attend the Pacific ICT Ministerial Dialogue 2025 in New Caledonia.