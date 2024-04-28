2024 LLG elections deferred

Minister for Provincial and Local Level Government Affairs (PLLGA), Soroi Eoe announced this change on Friday 26 April 2024.

The ministry provided the justification for the deferral of dates stating, “National Census and LLG Elections are both important events. They cannot be conducted at the same time. Both events are scheduled to be conducted at the same time in June 2024.

The PNG Electoral Commission (PNG EC) and National Statistical Office will be utilizing the same government machinery at the provincial, district, LLG and ward levels to conduct the two events. Hence, we cannot allow two important national events to take place at the same time.”

The ministry is adamant that, “Given the significance of these two national events, they must be given prominence and attention respectively in terms of planning and execution to accomplish successful outcomes. Conducting LLG elections at the same time as the National Census is sure to cause confusion among people and key government officials on the ground and might have some repercussions on either events. To avoid negative outcomes, the LLG election is slightly deferred to July 2024.”

The new revised dates for the 2024 LLG elections are as follows:

Issue of writs – Thu 25 Jul (4pm)

Nominations close – Thu 1 Aug (4pm)

Polling starts – Sat 24 Aug

Polling ends – Fri 6 Sep

Return of writs on or before – Fri 27 Sep

Minister Eoe is appealing to all provincial governments, district development boards, and local level government members to mobilize all necessary resources at their disposal to support the PNG Electoral Commission to conduct the 2024 LL election.

“For our people to exercise their democratic right to elect their ward councilors in a transparent and cost-effective manner possible,” said Eoe.

Minister Eoe added, “I also appeal to the sub-national governments and administrations to support (the) National Statistical Office to conduct the National Census.”