Australia's Commitment to Gender Equality in PNG Sports

This initiative aims to empower local communities by promoting various sports, including basketball, rugby, gymnastics, badminton, netball, soccer, and hockey.

During a recent visit to PNG, Stephanie Copus Campbell, Australia's Ambassador for Gender Equality, actively engaged with Basketball PNG through their "Basketball for Good" program, known as "Mi Pikinini Meri."

This program is dedicated to addressing crucial issues such as gender equality, self-confidence, leadership, menstrual health, and cyber safety education, primarily targeting young girls, women, and boys.

Copus Campbell expressed her satisfaction with the program's emphasis on these essential topics, highlighting the importance of empowering individuals in PNG with knowledge and skills that extend beyond the sports field.

She reiterated Australia's commitment to advancing gender equality, emphasizing that this commitment goes beyond sports, aiming to create opportunities and support for women and girls in all aspects of life.