JT 9s Resumes

After prolonged deferral caused by wet weather, it is now all clear to complete the two minor divisions.

Sab City Raiders are confident of unsettling champion IMHC Vadavada United in round 2 at 10.40am today.

It's not going to be easy as Raiders need to keep a close check on United's Joanne Lagona and Joan Kuman before they run loose.

These are the two match winners that Raiders Kelly Peter, Cynthia Baia and Flora Yanu must stop at all costs.

Both sides looking forward to win to remain unbeaten after two rounds.

In the other encounters women's at 9.40am Gabutu Dragons Vs Junction Renegades. Followed by 5 Mile Komgan Kongos Vs 2 Mile Pearls at 11.40am. Then at 12.40pm Ave RLC Vs Kone Sharks. At 1.40pm PCL Venoms Vs Joyce Bay Roosters. And the final match Vabukori Mosquitos Vs Kaugere Seagulls at 2.40pm.

While in the Under 20 opening match at 9am pool L Gerehu 3 Bulls Vs Angau United. 9.20am: Taurama Wolf Pack Vs Lufa Kevei Muruks.

Pool K at 9.40am JB Lights 1 Vs JB Roosters. 10.20am JB Lights 2 Vs RP Macknights.

Pool J at 11am Kogeva Falcons 1 Vs Kipo Eastern Pride. 11.20am Wanigela Kavela Vs Ruts Brothers Blue.