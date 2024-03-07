Wagambie moved to AROB

The announcement of his transfer comes after he was sidelined for a month pending investigations into the activities of January 10th that left the city in chaos. The investigation concluded last week.

Commissioner of Police David Manning in a statement said the update in command position in the police force was created to strengthen the delivery of security services.

Manning said it is essential that the police force has the right person in roles that draw on their experience and capabilities to provide for the enforcement of law and order in the country.

Wagambie was move alongside others senior police officers as well;

NCD Metropolitan Superintend Silva Sika moves to PPC Western Highlands Province

Chief Inspector of Police (CIP) Laimo Asi moves from PPC Central to Police Station Commander

Banz, Jiwaka Province

ACP Rigga Nigga moves from Divisional Commander Eastern Highlands to ACP Policy and Planning

ACP Samson Kua from Division Commander Highlands West to Assistant Commissioner assisting the Officer of the Commissioner

Acting ACP Julius Tassion promoted to ACP, Operations

Commander Steven Francis moves from Acting ACP Policing and Planning to Acting ACP Human Resource

CSP Joseph Tondop moves from PPC Hela to Acting Divisional Commander, Highlands West.

CSP Clement Dalla, currently unattached is appointed as Acting Divisional Commander, Highlands East

CSP John Sagom Moves from PPC Western Highlands to Metropolitan Superintendent NCD

CSP Samson Siguyaru moves from Acting ACP Human Resource moves to Deputy Commander Northern

CSP Benjamin Turi, currently unattached is appointed as PPC Southern Highlands Province

Supt Christopher Tamari moves from PPC East Sepik Province to PPC Hela Province, and

CIP George Kakas demoted from PPC Enga to PSC Wagag

The Commissioner noted that the transfers are to be completed by no later than April 5th 2024.

“Alongside increase recruitment into RPNGC and the termination of personnel that do not meet the ethically and disciplinary requirement of the Modern RPNGC, additional promotion are planed this year based on performance.

“Two Promotion rounds are scheduled for June and December in 2024 for personal whom demonstrate the leadership capabilities, professionalism and commitment to our code of ethics,” Manning added.