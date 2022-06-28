Two found dead in tunnel

Provincial Police Commander Albert Beli said the deceased pair had allegedly gone there with another friend, to look for gold. The deceased were identified as John San 23, from Wingei 1, Yangoru District, and Jacob Aikon 40, from Kreer Village in Wewak.

According to police reports, the three men went to the tunnel on Sunday 19 June. They took with them a water pump and a metal detector. The third man however felt uneasy and refused to go into the tunnel. He told police he left his two friends at the tunnel and returned.

PPC Beli said after waiting a while for the men to return, relatives of the deceased called them on Tuesday 21 June, but could not reach them. The next day, they went searching at for the men at the tunnel and found them dead inside. Police were called immediately to the scene.

Upon inspecting the crime scene, CID officers reported that both were blind folded with their t-shirts. PPC Beli said police also found wounds on their forehead and blood inside the tunnel.

Investigation continues.