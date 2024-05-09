Digicel PNG Foundation provides grants to 20 groups

The PGK1 million worth of grants will support the selected organisations in delivering their projects and programs in the areas of education, health, social inclusion, sustainable livelihood, and peace.

Digicel PNG Foundation has provided to local non-profit organisations the opportunity to apply for grants of up to K50,000 through its Leadership for Change Community Grants Program since 2019. The Foundation also provides a capacity building training in addition to the grant support to help organisations implement their projects effectively. To date, Digicel PNG Foundation has provided 91 grants worth up to K4.5 million.

This year, a total of 375 applications were submitted from various organisations all over PNG with 20 successful organisations announced. Representatives from the successful recipient organisations participated in a two-day training in Madang from the 18-19 April. The training included a visit to the project site of former recipient - Madang Country Women’s Association (CWA) who successfully implemented their project in Madang Province. It also involved participation from a few former successful recipients via video call where participants learned some valuable lessons in project implementation to help them execute their project plans effectively.

Digicel PNG Foundation CEO Serena Sasingian congratulated the 20 successful recipients, and thanked all others for their efforts in applying. She encouraged them not give up, and invited them to apply for future grant opportunities through the same program.

‘’There are many local organisations doing great work in the communities. Receiving an overwhelming number of applications from across the country indicates the need to support these organisations and impact lives in a positive way. Digicel PNG Foundation is delighted to be able to offer this support, and will continue this program so that we can continue to assist those who are providing solutions to local problems so that no one gets left behind.’’

Many of the training participants were grateful for the learning experience. One of them was Men of Honour unsung hero for Highlands Region and Founder for Kanamanda Resource Centre Johannes Kundal who acknowledged Digicel PNG Foundation for going the extra mile in providing the training in addition to the grant support for community-based organisations.

‘’I am grateful that Digicel Foundation is not just giving us the grants, but they also want us to utilize the funds effectively. This training has given me more insight and will help me a lot.’’

The 20 organisations are now in the process of implementing their projects and programs in their respective communities.