EHP man arrested for minor’s alleged abuse

Police at Konos reported that the incident occurred on Saturday, May 25th, at 7pm.

The survivor, a seven-year-old girl, was playing with the suspect’s daughter when he took her to a nearby bush and pushed his fingers into her private part.

The Henganofi man was later arrested and charged with sexually penetrating an underaged child after a doctor at Simberi confirmed that the girl had received injuries to her vagina, including a torn hymen.

Police are calling on parents and guardians to keep a close watch on their children, and make it their business to know where their children are at all times.