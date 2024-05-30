IRL sends condolences to PNG

Papua New Guinea is an IRL Full Member and the passion of the country for rugby league, which is the national sport, is well known.

PNGRFL Chairman Sandis Tsaka, who is also Chairman of Asia Pacific Rugby League and a member of the IRL Board, is the Enga Provincial Disaster Committee Chairperson and Provincial Administrator for Enga province, which was struck by a massive landslide last Friday.

Parts of a mountain in the Maip-Mulitaka area collapsed while most people were asleep.

The rugby league community is in shock and IRL Chair Troy Grant expressed his sympathies on behalf of the game to Tsaka and others affected by the disaster.

“On behalf of the IRL Board, I wish to pass on my condolences to the people of Papua New Guinea,” he said.

“The Rugby League community around the world is saddened by the devastating scenes we have witnessed in Enga and offer our deepest sympathies to those who have been impacted by this devastating event.”

Asia Pacific Rugby League vice chairman and CEO of New Zealand Rugby League, Greg Peters said: “I have been in contact with Sandis and our thoughts and prayers are with him and the people of Enga Province.

"I speak on behalf of all the members of Asia Pacific Rugby League in offering our condolences to all the families who have been affected by this tragedy.”