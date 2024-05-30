Court refuses application to reinstate student

Human Rights Judge, Justice David Cannings, refused the application and directed the matter to trial on Friday 14 June. Cannings made this ruling after proper affidavits were presented by the school and the complainant through their lawyers.

Meanwhile, the human rights submission was first brought to the court by the parent of the student on Friday 10 May. The parent who represents herself in court, wants the school to take proper disciplinary charges and reinstate her child back to class.

She said it is hard to find another school that is willing to take her child in. Marianville’s Deputy principal responded that every institution has proper administrative systems to deal with school disciplinary matters.

Cannings said the parent took the matter to court too quickly when the process of discipline was yet to be completed by the school.