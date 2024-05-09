Opportunists in Lae warned

He warned that those who intentionally damage properties will be evicted from Lae.

During the 24-hour power outage experienced in Lae from the evening of May 1st to May 2nd, residents at the 11-Mile area vandalized a streetlight. This is not a first-of-its-kind incident; a number of solar streetlights have been vandalised and stolen in the past couple of weeks.

“Those streetlights that were taken; police have apprehended some suspects,” said Rosso.

“They will be prosecuted, but not only prosecuted. I will identify their parents as well and evict them from the city of Lae.

“If you do not abide by the law and live peacefully in Lae, I will evict you.

“I don’t care about votes.

“You must obey rules and live like a human being in the city of Lae. Do not spoil the city.”

The Lae MP says he has the support of Governor Luther Wenge to make sure people respect public assets.

“I’ve given instructions to the Lae City Authority CEO so that eviction notices will go out to those whose children damaged the streetlights. So, blame your children, not the Governor or me."