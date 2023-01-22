Traffic Accident increasing in NCD

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police NCD/Central Commander Anthony Wagambie Jr, police were quick to the accidents.

Wagambie said the accidents occurred at 5 Mile, Gerehu, Armani and Vadavada. He said these were accidents broadcasted on the police radio.

ACP Wagambie added that police records showed that most traffic accidents that happened on the weekend were alcohol related.

“I think many things had been published about drivers driving under the influence that had caused the lives of themselves and the people that they are driving but people are still doing it. I want to call on the people under my command to listen and obey simple traffic rules that are in place. It is sad to see people drink and drive around when they should be drinking at locations that are safe and secured,” Wagambie said.

Wagambie also thanked his police officers who had saved vehicles involved in the accidents from being burnt or vandalised by opportunists.