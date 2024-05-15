Marape to address stakeholder consultation on National Gold Corporation Bill

Prime Minister James Marape, in addressing the controversy surrounding the bill acknowledged the significance of the opinions expressed.

Marape said “due to conflicting views on the present bill that is on parliament notice, government feels that those views need to be heard. Hence, we have public consultations coming up, so we can ascertain from public and concerned stakeholders what exactly are their areas of concern," he explained.

Marape added that since taking office in 2019 under the banner of the Pangu Party, his administration prioritised the national control over Papua New Guinea’s resources, aiming for equitable benefits among landowners, provincial governments, the national government, and investors.

"When Pangu took office in 2019, our major mantra has been about taking majority control of our resources without hurting our investors and ensuring that we account for every resource produced in our land so landowners, provincial governments, national governments, and investors benefit fairly," Prime Minister Marape emphasised.

He also reiterated his commitment to enhancing the nation’s resource sectors.

"We will not divert from our goal to downstream process all our natural resources to export finished products so we can value add, create for jobs and also account for resources produced," he said.

Prime Minister Marape will be participating in the public consultation hosted by the Mining Minister.

"I will be participating in the public consultation hosted by the Mining Minister tomorrow to indicate to all that it is a key priority but we will do it with no intention to harm the gold business at present in PNG but to add value to the business," he concluded.