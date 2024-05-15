Conflict in Bogia leaves 5 dead

Four other people have sustained injuries and 20 houses were set ablaze, according to Madang Provincial Police Commander, Acting Superintendent Robert Baim.

Police say the violence ensued when six armed men intercepted a passing motor canoe along the Ramu River. Suspecting the passengers were carrying vanilla and cocoa money, the armed group capsized the vessel, plunging all occupants into the river.

Upon realizing their mistake, the armed men retreated to the Korkam boat stop, leading to a confrontation with the passengers. What started as a disagreement over the capsized canoe, quickly escalated into a violent clash involving youths from neighboring villages.

In a disturbing turn, residents of Dakit and Guaia villages became targets of the violence, with mothers and infants falling victim to the brutality. Tragically, a village court magistrate from Guaia was shot dead, and his body was disposed of in the river.

Retaliation followed, with villagers from Guaia launching a counterattack on Kumnung village, resulting in widespread destruction. Law enforcement authorities from Madang moved quickly to contain the unrest, apprehending and detaining six suspects from the initial altercation.

Community cooperation played a crucial role in this effort. Efforts to restore peace are underway, with both sides engaging in dialogue and expressing willingness to surrender suspects and lay down arms. Despite the challenges, signs of progress are emerging, bolstered by ongoing police patrols and a collective desire for reconciliation.

Superintendent Baim expressed gratitude to Minister for Energy and Bogia MP, Robert Naguri and the District Development Authority for the swift response, which facilitated police intervention. He emphasized the importance of collaboration among Madang’s leaders to effectively serve the community and ensure the people receive the assistance they need.

“I want to take this time to thank MP Naguri and his DDA for enabling the police to attend to the situation. I’m calling upon our good Madang leaders to come together and work hand in hand to serve our people. Police cannot work alone. We need your support and you need our support to deliver services to our people. The bottom line is people of Madang must be served,” PPC Baim stated.