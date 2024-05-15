New Ireland schools close

New Hanover Secondary School, in Kavieng district, is one of the 11 secondary schools in the maritime province that will be closing this week.

Principal Fredrick Mahisu said they are in week 5 of term 2, and there is still no funding.

“We cannot continue to operate on credit,” he told this newsroom.

“We have over 500 students from grades 9-12. We cannot keep them any longer in school because we have no food to feed them. And it’s especially difficult for remote island schools like us.”

Mahisu said his students consume at least 105 bags of 10kg rice per week.

“When we go to Kavieng to buy 100 20kg bags of rice, we hire a boat for K1,000. It would take 5 boats to transport all our cargoes, so it costs almost K5,000 for boat hire and fuel from Kavieng to New Hanover.

“With the delay in funding, we have no choice but to send our students home until the funding for this term comes to us.”

Meantime, the New Ireland Provincial chairman for education, Felix Kaltubim, is calling on the Education Department to release funds immediately so students can resume classes.

“Minister for Education, Lucas Dekena, a week ago announced that K212 million for the second quarter has been released, however, schools in New Ireland are yet to receive their portion of the funding,” Kaltubim said.

“Where is the hold-up and how soon can our schools receive their funding?

“The New Ireland Education Division advised that as of this week, all secondary boarding schools in New Ireland are temporarily closed until the National Department of Education Government tuition fee funding is released."