Suspect Arrested in Helicopter Shooting

The suspect, identified as Peter Yakos, has also been linked to the brutal killings and destruction of Kompiam Station.

Yakos was taken into custody and charged with five counts of wilful murder and one count of arson.

According to Commissioner of Police David Manning, the probe into the series of crimes that took place during the election has been ongoing, and new evidence has come to light, revealing the potential involvement of senior provincial and national leaders in the area at that time.

Telephone messages uncovered during the investigation have indicated that Yakos allegedly planned and issued instructions for the murders and arson. Even more troubling is the revelation that a politician was actively implicated in the violence, death, and destruction that ensued.

Commissioner Manning expressed his deep concern over the findings, stating that it is disheartening to discover that some leaders may have been encouraging such criminal acts, despite the government's efforts to curb violence.

In response to the recent killings in Wapenamanda, additional mobile squads have been deployed to Kompiam to assist the Enga Provincial Police Command in restoring law and order. These squads have been actively working in the Porgera and Laiagam districts to prevent further loss of life and property damage.

The situation in the province has escalated, with fights in the Kandep area already resulting in 22 fatalities, and six people killed in Laiagam, along with 20 in Wapenamanda. The police are fully engaged in implementing various strategies to prevent further escalation of violence.

They are also calling upon provincial and national leaders from Enga Province to take responsibility and play a positive role in restoring peace and the rule of law.

Commissioner Manning emphasized that leaders, irrespective of their roles as politicians, businesspeople, or senior bureaucrats, hold significant influence over their communities. They bear a moral responsibility to be positive influencers for maintaining law and order. He urged relevant leaders to step up and actively contribute to bringing back peace to Enga Province.