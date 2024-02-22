Sir John pays tribute to late Jimmy Uguro

Sir John reminded the leaders in Parliament today when paying tribute to the late MP for Usino Bundi and Minister for Education, Jimmy Uguro for the last time.

“Fellow Members of Parliament I rise on this solemn occasion also to pay my last respects to the late Jimmy Uguro.

“Another casket of a comrade lies before us, and this will be his last visit to Parliament and the final opportunity for us to bid him farewell before he is taken to rest in the lands of his forefathers.

“This moment reminds us again that Life is short and this short life is a gift. We are only passing through and have a limited time to make a difference. When we sit in sober moments like this it is a good time to reflect,” Sir John said.

Sir John further reminded the Members of Parliament in the Book of Ecclesiastes 3 that “there is a time for everything, a time to be born and a time to die, a time to plant and a time to uproot, a time weep and a time to laugh, a time to mourn and a time to dance.”

“This is your time to rest brother, and our time to weep. My heart goes to the family of our brother the late Jimmy Uguro. His wife, his children, his family and the people of Usino Bundi and the people of Madang.

“I pay my sincerest respects to his life and send the condolences of my family and my people of Kompiam Ambum.

“Nothing we can say will lessen the pain and sorrow at this time. But we tell you sincerely that as leaders with families like you, we hold you in our hearts today, and we mourn with you and we thank you for sharing him with the nation.

“We are grateful for the productive life and contribution of the late Minister.”

Sir John also pointed out that only recently, they passed the amendment as a Christian nation and must never forget that despite their differences and diversity, their Christianity unites them.

“May the promises in the Bible cover our brother as he rests. Rest well brother Jimmy. Your race is run and your Maker has called you to rest.

“May God give your family peace, and May God Bless Usino Bundi, Madang and Papua New Guinea.”

Late Jimmy Uguro passed on whilst on duty in East Sepik Province a fortnight ago.