School hall necessary for learning

“The school hall is going to help in facilitating and making sure we run our (student) programs,” said Principal, George Kenega.

Principal Kenega shared that funds were raised through various fundraising activities, including the 50th anniversary celebration.

“The building was built back in 1972 and can only cater for roughly 200 students. Because the student population has expanded over time, we proposed a bigger and modern school hall. This is now under construction,” he said.

“The school board of governors (has) given the okay and have given funds to start and we are charging students K500 (project fee) and most parents have agreed.”

The school hall is among other infrastructure that need renovation works. The school hopes to have the school hall completed by the year’s end.