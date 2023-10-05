Rosso warns settlers

This is the message from Lae MP and Deputy Prime Minister, John Rosso, after he was briefed on the ethnic clash at Nawaeb Block, in Lae, which has claimed the lives of two people and caused extensive damage to properties.

It is believed fighting started early this week after an armed holdup.

“Anyone instigating ethnic violence, that settlement will be demolished and evicted,” Rosso said.

“You want to come to Lae, you have to live and abide by the laws of this city and abide by the laws blo mipla ol Morobe.

“If you want to cause ethnic violence, pack your stuff and go.

“This city belongs to all of us. Everyone comes here, works and lives here. But if they start causing ethnic problems, we will not tolerate them.

“I as the member will not tolerate it and we will issue eviction notice to whichever ethnic group is responsible for this.”