Reciprocal Visa Exemption signed off

This was announced by Minister for Foreign Affairs, Justin Tkatchenko today before his travel to Indonesia.

Minister is concerned with these outstanding issues and aims to ratify long overdue corporation, agreements and treaties over the next coming months.

“We have officially passed the Reciprocal Visa Arrangements between Papua New Guinea and Indonesia so those that have a Diplomatic Passport or Official Passport can get Visa on arrival here in PNG and also in Indonesia.

“That is being passed by the National Executive Council and signed off by the Prime Minister ready to go to parliament for ratification,” he stated.