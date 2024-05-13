ENB business houses checked

The JASCO was carried out by the following national agencies;

Investment Promotion Authority (IPA)

Immigration Citizenship Authority (ICA)

PNG Customs Services

Dept. of Labour and Industrial Relations

Independent Consumer and Competition Commission (ICCC)

Internal Revenue Commission (IRC)

Royal PNG Constabulary (RPNGC)

PNG Power

Bank of PNG1

ENB Division of Commerce

ENB Provincial Health Authority (ENBPHA)

IPA officer-in-charge of investor servicing and promotion, Henry Bai, said the operation that was carried out was authorised by the ENB Provincial Administration.

Bai said the inspections were also aimed at raising awareness among the business community about the need to follow the national government’s policies.

“Each agency has its own checklists, so we went in together to do the inspections on companies in Rabaul, Kokopo and Kerevat,” he stated.

Prior to the operation, survey forms were handed out to firms to collect data on provincial investment trends.

“The form was primarily to know about what general activities they conduct, the investment and return that they earn and taxes that they pay. That is database surveys in addition to spot checks,” he added.

Similar operations have been carried out in West New Britain, Morobe, Milne Bay and New Ireland provinces. The team has scheduled a visit to Manus as well.

Meantime, the inspection resulted in the destruction of more than K1 million worth of condemned retail items on Friday, at the Butuwin Health Centre premises. The products were mostly expired items removed from shelves in shops in Kokopo, Kerevat and Rabaul.

Bai said after paperwork is finalised, the ENB enterprises that are determined to have violated rules and procedures while conducting business in the country may face prosecution. ENB provincial advisor for the commerce division, Rosemary Murure, commended the efforts of the JASCO operation team.

“This is the first ever major operation conducted in the province. We wish to see more of this in the coming years, so business continues to comply with the laws of this country.

She said an agreement signed in 2018 has seen the successful collaboration between national agencies and the ENBPA to carry out the operation.