Warrant issued for escapees

Committal Court Magistrate Albert Daniels issued the warrant of arrest after the Police Prosecutor informed the Court that the four first-time offenders, who were listed to appear in Court, escaped from Custody.

They are Peter Kore, Adrian Marle, Nathan Kambo and Keileb Gani.

Kore and Marle were charged with attempted murder, Kambo was charged with deprivation of liberty, rape, and attempted armed robbery, while Gani was charged with armed robbery.

Magistrate Daniels adjourned the matter, giving ample time for the Police to apprehend the suspects.

Meanwhile, the police prosecutor could not disclose when the suspects had escaped as he was only informed this morning.